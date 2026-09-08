Kazakhstan launches new hubs to transform business support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan has launched pilot Business Support and Assistance Centers in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, and the North Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, the Ministry of National Economy said.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

According to the Ministry, the centers were launched by Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund JSC as part of a pilot project.

“Damu Fund is considering expanding the format of its operations and introducing a mechanism for comprehensive business support,” the ministry said.

The new approach is expected to provide entrepreneurs with more convenient interaction with government agencies, financial institutions and other organizations when addressing issues related to business development.

As part of the pilot project, existing infrastructure, expertise and support instruments will be consolidated, along with cooperation with organizations of the Baiterek holding under a unified front office model. The mechanism provides for support at all stages, from diagnosing a problem to resolving it.

The pilot project will focus primarily on issues directly affecting the financial sustainability and continued operation of businesses.

At the same time, the centers will collect analytical data on recurring business problems. This will help identify systemic barriers and develop proposals to improve existing support measures and legislation.

The pilot project will run until the end of 2026. Based on its results, the effectiveness of the new mechanism will be assessed, and proposals will be prepared for its further expansion to other regions of Kazakhstan.