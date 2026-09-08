Azerbaijan calls for stronger global cooperation on climate-resilient farming

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Cooperation among governments, international organizations, development and financial institutions, research communities and the private sector must be further strengthened to transition to climate-resilient agriculture, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said this at a high-level roundtable titled “Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture,” held as part of Baku Climate Action Week.

The minister said no country can carry out the transformation of agriculture on its own.

According to him, the Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers, launched as part of COP29, was established to better coordinate existing efforts in climate-resilient agriculture and ensure that opportunities to strengthen financing, knowledge, technology and capacity provide practical benefits to farmers, particularly smallholder farmers, women and young people.

“This sustainability is particularly important for Azerbaijan. We strongly support cooperation from one COP to the next,” Mammadov said.

The minister said it is important for the Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers to continue after COP29, including as a flagship program of the FAST Partnership.

“As we move toward COP31, we must further strengthen cooperation among governments, FAO and other international organizations, development and financial institutions, research communities and the private sector,” he emphasized.

Mammadov noted that investment should focus not only on technology, but also on data infrastructure, human capital, institutional capacity and digital skills.

“Most importantly, this transformation must be farmer-centered and inclusive. Smallholder farmers should be able to benefit from the opportunities created by digital transformation just as much as large agricultural enterprises,” the minister said.

According to him, transformation in agriculture is not limited to technological change.

“Producing the right products, managing resources, identifying risks in advance and providing farmers with the right support at the right time are among the most important issues,” Mammadov said.

The minister said Azerbaijan’s responsibility is to ensure that innovation serves sustainability, data leads to better decision-making, and technology ultimately serves people.

“Azerbaijan is committed to advancing this agenda both at the national level and through regional and international cooperation,” he added.

Mammadov expressed hope that the roundtable would help turn common goals into stronger partnerships, broader investment opportunities and practical solutions for farmers, food security and climate resilience.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is being held in Baku.

The second day has focused primarily on sustainable cities, transportation, water resources and agriculture.

Government and state representatives from various countries, international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society are participating in the events.

Baku Climate Action Week, which is being held for the third time, is taking place this year for the first time in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week. A number of sessions, panel discussions and other events on combating climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action will be held as part of the Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue through Sept. 11.