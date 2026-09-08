Uzbekistan hosts SOCEA, CANSO summits to advance air navigation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Uzbekistan is hosting two major international events focused on air navigation and air traffic management for the first time, bringing together aviation authorities, air navigation service providers and international organizations from Europe and Asia.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Regional Coordination Platform for Europe and Asia (SOCEA AGM/3) opened in Tashkent, gathering representatives of European and Asian air navigation service providers and international aviation organizations, according to the statement.

The meeting’s agenda includes SOCEA’s activities and results, aviation safety, cooperation among air navigation service providers and priorities for the platform’s further development.

SOCEA serves as a regional platform for coordinating air navigation between Europe and Asia, supporting cooperation in air traffic management and aviation safety while facilitating the exchange of information, expertise and best practices.

“The organization of these international events in Tashkent marks an important step in strengthening cooperation between air navigation service providers and expanding Uzbekistan’s role in regional aviation coordination,” the organizers said.

The second major event, the CANSO Eurasia ANSPs Summit, is scheduled to take place in Tashkent on September 9.

The summit will focus on the development of air traffic management (ATM) systems and communications, navigation and surveillance (CNS) technologies. Participants are also expected to discuss the use of artificial intelligence in aviation, Green ATM initiatives, air traffic flow management (ATFM), efficient use of airspace and cross-border coordination among air navigation service providers.

The back-to-back events are expected to provide a platform for aviation industry representatives from across Europe and Asia to exchange experience and discuss technological and operational solutions for managing increasingly complex airspace.

The focus on artificial intelligence, greener air traffic management and cross-border coordination reflects broader efforts to modernize aviation infrastructure while improving safety, efficiency and the use of available airspace.

For Uzbekistan, hosting the meetings provides an opportunity to strengthen international aviation partnerships and increase cooperation with regional and global air navigation organizations.