SİMA introduced its new mascot, “Simi” (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SİMA Digital Solutions Platform has introduced its official mascot, “Simi.” A robotic squirrel has been chosen as the brand’s new face.

In nature, squirrels are known as hardworking, agile, and positive animals that collect and protect valuable resources. These qualities align closely with the secure protection of data and a seamless user experience in the digital world.

“Simi” is intended for use across communication channels for the 5 sub-products of the SİMA Platform. The mascot was developed as part of SİMA’s efforts to implement innovative trends in its services and enhance the user experience. Accordingly, SİMA’s new visual strategy aims to explain digital services to everyone in a simpler and more engaging way.

“Simi” will soon be featured across all SİMA communication channels and digital interfaces. With its friendly appearance, SİMA aims to make technology more understandable and approachable for all users.

About the SİMA Digital Solutions Platform

Developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, the SİMA Digital Solutions Platform is a digital ecosystem based on cloud and biometric technologies. Through its “SİMA İmza”, “SİMA KYC”, “SİMA Access”, “SİMA Token”, and “SİMA Pay” products, the platform fully digitalizes identification, signing, and payment processes.

The system provides citizens, public institutions, and private-sector organizations with a convenient, flexible, and secure environment for accessing services remotely.

For more information: www.sima.az