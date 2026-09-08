Kazakhstan’s economy to require 2.9M specialists by 2035, ministry says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan’s economy will require 2.9 million specialists by 2035, including 1.8 million workers in blue-collar occupations, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Askarbek Yertayev, the press service of the Kazakh government said.

He made the statement at a government meeting.

Yertayev noted that the country’s labor force currently stands at 9.8 million people, with 9.4 million employed, putting the employment rate at 96%. A significant share of the workforce has technical and vocational education. At the same time, the labor market continues to show strong demand for skilled workers, with more than half of the vacancies posted on the Electronic Labor Exchange relating to blue-collar occupations.

The minister noted that the key task is not to create new jobs, but to train specialists whose qualifications meet the requirements of the economy.

According to forecasts, the greatest demand for specialists through 2035 will be recorded in industry, construction, agriculture and information technology. In this regard, the list of the most in-demand professions is being expanded from 51 to 174 specialties. The list includes professions in engineering, construction, manufacturing, biotechnology, as well as green and nuclear energy.

The minister also emphasized that technological development and artificial intelligence are already changing the structure of the labor market. Some professions will gradually disappear, many will transform, while new areas of employment will emerge.

Yertayev said that under these conditions, it is necessary to identify promising professions in advance and timely update qualifications and educational programs so that the personnel training system meets the needs of the modern economy.