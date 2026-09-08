UNOPS urges strengthening regional cooperation in Caspian Sea management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Strengthening regional cooperation is essential to manage the Caspian Sea and respond to upcoming climate challenges, United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Multi-Country Director, Simonetta Siligato, said at a panel discussion on "Climate change challenges on the inland water bodies: Caspian Sea case" within the framework of the 4th Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She noted that in order for regional cooperation to become an integral part of the practical management of the Caspian Sea, institutions are needed that improve the exchange of information and knowledge, as well as provide sustainable financing.

"This cooperation cannot be limited to governments alone. We need research institutions, international financial institutions and development partners. But most importantly, local communities and the private sector must also be involved in this process. Because real activities take place at the local level, and without local communities being involved in the process, the impact we will achieve will not be at the desired level," Siligato explained.

According to her, potentially drastic and dramatic changes could occur in the Caspian Sea over the coming decades.

"There is a real urgency here. We are facing potentially drastic and dramatic changes in the Caspian Sea over the coming decades. This is no longer just an environmental issue. This problem directly affects infrastructure, ports, transport, local economies and livelihoods, as well as water security and biodiversity," she pointed out.

The UNOPS official also mentioned serious economic grounds for strengthening cooperation in the Caspian region.

"An isolated response by five countries to the same regional problem would be incomparably more expensive and much less effective than joint and coordinated efforts," she stressed.

Siligato also spoke about the practical role of UNOPS in this direction.

"We can help translate the political commitments and scientific knowledge that have been made into real, applicable and funded programs. To do this, we need to work shoulder to shoulder with governments, financial partners, the private sector and, as I mentioned, local communities," said the UNOPS Multi-Country Director.

She also noted that the experience gained in the Caspian Sea could serve as an example for other transboundary water basins.

"The broader lesson from the Caspian Sea experience is that this model should not stop there. Many closed water basins around the world face similar climate pressures. If we can demonstrate that the accumulated scientific knowledge, joint platforms and common planning work effectively here, we'll have created a successful model that can be applied to other transboundary water basins," Siligato added.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku.

The main focus of the second day is on sustainable cities, transport, water resources and agriculture.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are attending the events.

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week for the first time this year. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue until September 11.