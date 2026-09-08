Uzbekistan, Pakistan’s NUST explore cooperation in geology, mining

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Uzbekistan and Pakistan are exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in geology, mining, education and scientific research.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, following the talks between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining and Geology and Pakistan’s National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

Uzbek Mining and Geology Minister Bobir Islamov, ministry officials and representatives of the University of Geological Sciences (UGS) met with a delegation led by NUST Rector Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif.

The meeting focused on identifying promising areas for cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan in geological sciences, the mining sector and academic research.

The sides discussed opportunities to establish practical cooperation between the Ministry of Mining and Geology and NUST, including joint initiatives aimed at advancing expertise and innovation in geology and mining.

“The development of cooperation in geology, mining, education and scientific research will contribute to strengthening professional ties and expanding knowledge exchange between Uzbekistan and Pakistan,” the ministry said.

Particular attention was given to expanding cooperation between the University of Geological Sciences and NUST.

The participants considered the possibility of launching exchanges involving university professors, researchers and industry specialists, as well as implementing joint scientific projects and academic programs.

The discussions also covered opportunities for sharing research experience, developing mutually beneficial educational initiatives and strengthening links between academic institutions and the mining industry.

Another key topic was supporting the activities and further expanding the capabilities of NUST’s specialized department at the University of Geological Sciences.

The cooperation comes as Uzbekistan continues efforts to develop its mining and geological sectors by improving professional training, introducing advanced technologies and strengthening international partnerships.

The sides emphasized the importance of closer academic and scientific collaboration to support innovation and prepare specialists with modern skills for the mining and geological industries.

The meeting concluded with discussions on further steps to develop cooperation and identify specific areas for joint projects between Uzbekistan and Pakistan’s educational and industrial institutions.