Azerbaijan’s tourism potential showcased by Turkmenistan’s famous portal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Turkmenistan’s prominent Orient.tm information portal has published an article highlighting Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, key destinations, historical and cultural heritage, and natural attractions.

The article, titled “Discovering Azerbaijan: From Baku’s Seaside Charm to the Silk Road Soul of Shaki”, was published in Turkmen, English and Russian and presents a tourism route stretching from Baku to Gabala and Shaki, as well as other areas of Azerbaijan’s northwestern region.

The publication highlights the combination of Baku’s modern image on the shores of the Caspian Sea with its rich historical heritage. It features information about the city’s landmarks, including the Flame Towers, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the UNESCO-listed Old City (Icherisheher), the Maiden Tower, the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and the Baku Boulevard.

The article also focuses on Gabala as one of Azerbaijan’s leading tourism destinations, highlighting its year-round recreational opportunities, mountain and nature tourism, winter sports facilities, spa and wellness services, thermal springs and modern infrastructure developed for visitors.

Special attention is given to villages and settlements where Azerbaijan’s ancient Silk Road heritage has been preserved. The article notes the continuation of traditional crafts, local cuisine and hospitality traditions in these areas.

Another section of the publication is dedicated to Shaki, one of Azerbaijan’s oldest cities. It describes Shaki’s historical role as an important Silk Road hub, its architectural heritage, the Shaki Khan’s Palace, shebeke craftsmanship, caravanserais, artisan workshops and the famous Shaki halva. The article also notes that the city’s historic center is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The material further highlights travel opportunities between Baku and Azerbaijan’s northwestern regions, including railway connections, mountain landscapes, winemaking traditions and the potential for nature tourism.

The article presents Azerbaijan as a multifaceted tourism destination combining modern urban environments, rich historical and cultural heritage, mountain landscapes and traditional attractions within a single travel route.