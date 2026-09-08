Saipem wins new contract for commissioning of Türkiye’s Osman Gazi FPU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Saipem has been awarded a new contract for commissioning of Türkiye’s Osman Gazi FPU, the company said.

Italian energy services company Saipem has secured a new contract from GOE Petrol Sanayi for commissioning services for the Osman Gazi Floating Production Unit (FPU), which will be used in the development of Türkiye’s Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea.

The contract builds on Saipem’s involvement in the project, following the Operation Readiness & Assurance support services agreement awarded to the company in April 2026.

Under the new contract, Saipem will carry out commissioning activities for the FPU over an expected period of approximately eight months, applying its expertise in the commissioning of complex offshore energy facilities and adhering to stringent safety and quality standards.

The Sakarya gas field, discovered in August 2020 and developed by Türkiye’s national oil and gas company Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), is located about 170 kilometers offshore in the Black Sea, at a water depth of approximately 2,150 meters.

The field is regarded as one of Türkiye’s most significant natural gas discoveries in recent years and is a key component of the country’s efforts to expand domestic gas production.

The development of Türkiye’s Sakarya gas field is being carried out in three main phases.

The offshore field reached first gas in April 2023, with initial production capacity of around 10 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d). Production is planned to rise to 40 mcm/d as additional production wells come online. Once fully developed, the field is expected to cover around 30% of Türkiye’s natural gas demand.

Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) plans to drill up to 40 production wells at Sakarya by 2028.

The second phase, scheduled for completion in 2028, includes the development of 26 additional wells and is expected to raise the field’s production capacity by a further 30 mcm/d.

Processed gas from the field is transported to Türkiye’s national gas grid by the state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Company (BOTAS) through a 36-kilometer onshore pipeline.

The third phase envisages the deployment of a new floating production unit (FPU), which will be connected to 27 wells in the Sakarya and Amasra fields. The FPU will be linked to the Filyos onshore facility through a new trunkline, forming part of the infrastructure planned to support further expansion of offshore gas production.