Azerbaijan calls for youth to take center stage in climate action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The voices of young people must be at the center of efforts to fulfill climate commitments, not just in climate discussions, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 lead negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Yalchin Rafiyev made this statement at the roundtable “Youth-Led Climate Forum: Roundtable I - From Commitments to Implementation: On the Road to COP31,” held as part of Baku Climate Action Week in Baku.

He noted that Azerbaijan has always considered youth a priority on its national agenda.

“Youth are the future of every country and the driving force behind progress. They bring knowledge, innovation, and creative energy to society. At the same time, young people and children are among the groups that contribute the least to climate change, yet they are also among those who suffer the most from its consequences,” Rafiyev noted.

According to the deputy minister, young people not only feel the effects of the decisions made today, but also participate in shaping those decisions, drive innovation, and demand greater ambition.

He emphasized that equipping young people with knowledge and skills, as well as providing them with real opportunities to participate in decision-making, is crucial for building a sustainable and low-carbon future.

“During its presidency of COP29, Azerbaijan made children and youth one of the key priorities of the global climate agenda. Our Youth Climate Champion seized every opportunity to ensure that the voices and perspectives of young people and children were heard on the international stage,” Rafiyev said.

He noted that although Azerbaijan handed over the COP presidency to Türkiye last year, it continues to play an active role in global climate diplomacy.

As a member of the COP Troika within the framework of the “Baku–Belém Mission to Achieve 1.5°C,” Azerbaijan is working on a report for COP31 together with its Brazilian, Turkish, and Australian counterparts.

Rafiyev noted that this process also involves collaboration with young people, and their proposals are being taken into account.

“Holding this year’s UNFCCC Climate Week in parallel with Baku Climate Action Week gives Azerbaijan another opportunity to keep young people at the center of climate discussions. Today’s forum and other youth-focused events taking place throughout the week demonstrate our determination to maintain this momentum and, more importantly, to translate climate commitments into concrete results,” the deputy minister added.

In addition, Rafiev called on partners in climate diplomacy to place children, youth, and future generations at the center of the climate agenda.

“As we approach COP31, we need your voices not only in discussions but also at the very heart of implementation. In this regard, the active participation of young people, as demonstrated by Türkiye and Australia as part of their upcoming COP31 presidencies, gives us hope,” he said.

The deputy minister wished Sally Higgins, the COP31 Youth Climate Champion, success in her endeavors.