Iran conducts well logging for sustainable production in joint gas field with Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Well logging operation has been carried out on three platforms of the South Pars gas field (North Dome in Qatar), a joint gas field between Iran and Qatar, to ensure sustainable gas production and safe extraction from the wells.

This was announced by the Iranian Par Oil and Gas Company, citing remarks of the company's official, Mohammad Ayman.

"With the cooperation of the engineering service of the Pars Oil and Gas Company, six well logging operations were carried out on three platforms of the South Pars gas field within 40 days," he noted.

The company official added that this operation was carried out without deploying a drilling rig or reducing the complexity of the operation, along with saving significant funds.

Ayman said that the major repairs of the downhole safety cranes, the reinstallation of the equipment after the repairs, and the preservation of the production of the platforms based on accurate data can be considered successful achievements of this operation.

“The data obtained in this operation will be used as basic data for the simulation of the South Pars gas field in the coming years. The successful implementation of the operation in difficult conditions reflects the skills of local specialists, their professionalism in downhole special services, repair and maintenance of equipment, and the continuation of production,” he pointed out.

The South Pars-North Dome field is a shared gas reservoir between Iran and Qatar. The field is estimated to contain around 51 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves, of which approximately 36 trillion cubic meters are considered recoverable. Iran’s share is estimated at around 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

The South Pars gas field consists of 24 phases. Iran began production from the field in 2002 and currently produces around 700 million cubic meters of gas per day from these phases, according to available estimates. Iran is estimated to have invested around $90 billion in the field.

Approximately 33% of the field’s recoverable gas is attributed to Iran. The Iranian side of the field has been developed primarily by Iranian companies, while the Qatari side has largely been developed with the involvement of international companies.