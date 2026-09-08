ADB to prepare new report on ports, shipping, and logistics in CAREC region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The Asian Development Bank will prepare a new report on ports, shipping, and logistics in the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) region, ADB’s Senior Transport Specialist (Maritime Transport and Ports), Adrian Sammons, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Sammons made the announcement during the 5th International Conference and Exhibition, Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2026 in Baku.

According to him, there is a difference between a project that is strategically desirable and one that is truly ready for investment.

“First, demand must be demonstrated. Freight volume forecasts must be realistic and supported by market data. The infrastructure must meet actual trade flows, not just projected figures,” he said.

The expert noted that the project must also address critical issues in the transport corridor, particularly by eliminating identified bottlenecks.

“The greatest value often lies in removing constraints such as inefficient border crossings, capacity constraints on railways, roads, or ports, weak intermodal connections, or underdeveloped digital systems,” he said.

According to him, another important component is the institutional environment: “Investors look for transparent governance, predictable regulation, efficient customs procedures, and a clear division of responsibilities among government agencies.”

He also emphasized the need for projects to be economically viable and ready for implementation: “This means demonstrating measurable benefits for trade connectivity, as well as having environmental permits, project documentation, procurement mechanisms, and institutional capacity.” The ADB is expanding its focus on ports, shipping, and multimodal logistics as part of a new initiative to enhance the climate resilience of ports, logistics, and shipping connectivity in the CAREC region.

According to him, the ADB will prepare a new report on ports, shipping, and logistics in the CAREC region.

“The new report will help identify future investments in ports, the decarbonization of shipping, digitalization, and sustainable trade corridors in the Caspian, Black Sea, and broader CAREC regions,” he said.

The expert added that the ADB has long been a partner to Central Asian countries in providing financing and advisory services for major transportation, energy, water, and trade projects, including roads, railways, logistics facilities, improvements to border crossings, and the development of regional economic corridors under the CAREC program.

“Funding will follow well-prepared projects, not just good ideas. A project becomes investment-ready when it solves real problems, creates measurable benefits, and can be successfully implemented,” he said.