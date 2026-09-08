Kazakhstan seeks to attract Japanese companies to green energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan is interested in attracting more Japanese companies to renewable energy projects, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

This was announced by the ministry following a meeting between Akkenzhenov and Japanese Vice Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kenji Yamada.

“The sides discussed the current state and prospects for developing Kazakhstan-Japan cooperation in the energy and economic sectors, as well as the further implementation of agreements reached at the highest level. Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including the development of oil refining infrastructure, investment attraction and the introduction of modern technologies,” the ministry said.

Akkenzhenov noted Kazakhstan’s interest in expanding long-term cooperation with Japanese partners with significant technological and investment potential. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s substantial resource base, favorable geographical location and efforts to create conditions for large-scale investment projects.

The sides also focused on cooperation in renewable energy and low-carbon development. Kazakhstan is interested in further attracting Japanese companies to renewable energy projects, as well as cooperation within bilateral climate and technological initiatives.

The parties exchanged views on the development of the power sector, modernization of energy infrastructure, and improving the reliability of energy supplies.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their interest in continuing constructive dialogue and further strengthening Kazakhstan-Japan partnership in the energy sector.