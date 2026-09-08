Iranian foreign minister informs MPs about legal convention on Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi briefed members of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

This was announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry following the relevant meeting held with members of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

During the meeting, the minister provided additional information on the "Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea", the draft of which was recently submitted to the Iranian parliament.

During the meeting, the Iranian minister also provided additional information on the agreement between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz, discussions with the countries performing the mediation mission between Iran and the U.S., Iran's conditions for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the upcoming BRICS summit, relations with neighboring countries, bilateral relations, joint projects and economic diplomacy.

During the meeting, the Iranian parliamentarians expressed positive views on the economic potential of the territories they were elected to and relations with neighboring countries.

At the same time, views were exchanged on the issues raised at the meeting and the importance of continuing cooperation between the Iranian parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in ensuring Iran's national interests was noted.

The Caspian Sea is approximately 1,200 km long, with a maximum width of 466 km and a minimum width of 204 km. The length of the sea's coastline is approximately 6,380 km. There are 5 littoral countries around the sea - Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

On August 12, 2018, at the 5th summit of the Caspian littoral countries (Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan) in Aktau, Kazakhstan, the heads of state signed a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. Although the convention has been ratified by the parliaments of 4 countries, it has not yet been ratified by the Iranian parliament.

The Iranian government approved this convention in the Cabinet of Ministers on July 22, 2026, and then sent it to parliament.

The share of countries in the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea is intended to be resolved within the framework of a bilateral agreement between the countries.