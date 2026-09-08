Uzbekistan, ADB advance talks on climate-resilient water project

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed financing arrangements for a project to develop climate-resilient water supply and wastewater systems in several regions of the country.

This was stated by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan following a meeting between Deputy Minister Akhadbek Khaydarov and representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), including Mirzo Iskandar Gulamov, the bank’s head of country operations, and Shrinivas Sampat, Director for Water Supply and Urban Development.

According to the Ministry, the discussions focused on financing arrangements for the planned “Development of Climate-Resilient Water Supply and Wastewater Systems” project, which is expected to be implemented with ADB participation.

The project will target the development and improvement of water supply and wastewater services in the Andijan and Fergana regions, as well as the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

The sides discussed the project’s financing framework and exchanged proposals on its implementation. The meeting also provided an opportunity to identify additional areas for cooperation and discuss prospective projects and joint initiatives.

“The discussions focused on creating effective financing arrangements for the climate-resilient water supply and wastewater project, while also identifying new opportunities for cooperation on prospective initiatives,” the ministry said.

The planned project is part of broader efforts to strengthen water infrastructure and improve the delivery of water and wastewater services in Uzbekistan’s regions.

During the meeting, representatives of Uzbekistan and ADB also exchanged views on potential areas for further cooperation and shared proposals for future projects.

The talks underscore the continued role of international financial institutions in supporting infrastructure development in Uzbekistan, particularly in areas related to water management, urban development, and climate resilience.

The parties agreed to continue discussions on the proposed project and explore additional opportunities for joint initiatives.