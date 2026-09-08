Kazakhstan, WCO discuss customs digitalization, transit development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan and the World Customs Organization (WCO) discussed cooperation in customs administration, digitalization, and the development of transport and logistics links in Central Asia.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, following the meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and World Customs Organization (WCO) Secretary General Ian Saunders in Astana.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, Tokayev noted the important role of cooperation with the World Customs Organization in improving legislation and enhancing the efficiency of customs administration in Kazakhstan.

The president emphasized that Kazakhstan is making significant efforts to strengthen transport connectivity in Eurasia and create favorable conditions for cargo transit. He also noted that the country is consistently developing a “smart border” model by applying digital solutions to optimize customs procedures.

In turn, Ian Saunders highly praised the steady development of contacts between the World Customs Organization and Kazakhstan, noting significant progress in improving customs administration, introducing modern digital solutions and strengthening the institutional capacity of relevant authorities.

The interlocutors confirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, which has been successfully developing for more than 30 years. The sides also exchanged views on new challenges and trends in global trade.

Particular attention was paid to prospects for expanding trade and economic ties and strengthening the transport and logistics potential of Central Asia.