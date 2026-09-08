Azerbaijan and Algeria discuss expanding energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan and Algeria have discussed expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

This was stated by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in a post on his “X” account.

“We discussed with Mohamed Arkab, Minister of State and Minister of Hydrocarbons of Algeria, preparations for the first meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between our countries. In addition to our existing partnership in the hydrocarbon sector and within OPEC+, we exchanged views on expanding cooperation in electricity, renewable energy, as well as trade, agriculture, industry, pharmaceuticals and education,” the post said.

Azerbaijan and Algeria, both major hydrocarbon producers and active participants in OPEC+, have steadily deepened energy cooperation in recent years. A key milestone was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on oil and gas cooperation in Algiers on November 29, 2022, which covers onshore and offshore exploration and production, petrochemicals, marketing, transportation and distribution of energy products, long-term supplies of Azeri Light crude (including to Algeria’s Sonatrach Raffineria Italiana in Augusta, Sicily), as well as green energy and hydrogen projects. The MoU has been ratified by both sides, and the countries have held multiple high-level meetings to advance its implementation, expand ties between SOCAR and Sonatrach, and coordinate within OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. More recently, an agreement establishing a Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was signed in November 2025, providing a formal platform to broaden partnership beyond hydrocarbons into electricity, renewables, trade, agriculture, industry, pharmaceuticals and education.