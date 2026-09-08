Azerbaijan, Huawei discuss digital and green solutions development (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan and Huawei Technology have discussed cooperation in developing digital and green solutions and their application across various sectors of the economy.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Huawei Technology Senior Vice President Philip Gan.

The sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s efforts to develop the digital economy, introduce innovative technologies and advance green transformation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in developing the digital economy in Azerbaijan, expanding investment opportunities, promoting technology transfer, developing human capital and establishing local research and development centers.

The meeting also addressed the development of digital and green solutions, their implementation across different areas of the economy, and opportunities for creating new cooperation mechanisms in this field.