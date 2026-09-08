Azerbaijan FM invites new OIC Secretary-General to visit Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov invited newly elected Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed to visit Azerbaijan at the earliest opportunity.

According to the OIC's post on X, Bayramov extended the invitation in a congratulatory letter sent to the OIC Secretary-General following his election.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani foreign minister proposed holding discussions on the development of bilateral cooperation and Azerbaijan’s contribution to the success of the upcoming 16th Islamic Summit Conference.

Bayramov also expressed confidence that, under Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed’s leadership and with his diplomatic experience, the OIC will continue strengthening unity, solidarity and cooperation among member states and addressing common challenges facing the Muslim world. "He further emphasised Azerbaijan's appreciation for the fruitful cooperation with the OIC General Secretariat and commended the Organization's unwavering support for his country's initiatives and its principled stance on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the post notes.

The minister emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to further strengthening the organization, enhancing its effectiveness and consolidating cooperation among OIC members.

Azerbaijan, as an active OIC member state and the incoming chair of the Islamic Summit Conference, is ready to work closely with the Secretary-General to advance shared goals and priorities, Bayramov noted.