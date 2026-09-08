Kazakhstan, Japan discuss low-carbon development and green technology cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan and Japan discussed cooperation in low-carbon development, attracting Japanese investment and introducing advanced environmental technologies, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said.

The issues were addressed during a meeting between Kazakh Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mansur Oshurbayev and Japanese Vice Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kenji Yamada.

According to the ministry, the parties also discussed the development of the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).

“Kazakhstan highly values its partnership with Japan and considers the Joint Crediting Mechanism a practical tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and facilitating technology transfer,” the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that a new law on environmental issues and improvement of certain economic sectors entered into force in Kazakhstan on September 8. The document establishes the necessary legal framework for implementing international carbon mechanisms under Articles 6.2 and 6.4 of the Paris Agreement.

The parties also discussed the development of a unified methodology for calculating greenhouse gas emission reductions. Further work by the JCM Joint Committee will focus on developing and approving common rules for calculating emission reductions to facilitate the issuance of carbon credits.

“The ministry is focused on further expanding practical cooperation with Japanese partners to achieve carbon neutrality goals,” the ministry said.

A Memorandum of Cooperation on the JCM was signed between the governments of Kazakhstan and Japan on October 30, 2023. The mechanism is aimed at promoting climate-resilient technologies and initiatives and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through market-based mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

As part of the further implementation of the memorandum, the first meeting of the JCM Joint Committee was held on January 28, 2025. During the meeting, the composition of the committee was approved, while co-chairs, observers and the secretariat were appointed.