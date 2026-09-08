Tajikistan marks 35 years of independence with development focus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon highlighted the country’s key achievements and development priorities over 35 years of state independence.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon made these remarks at a ceremony held at the National Theater in Dushanbe dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence.

"During those fateful days for our country, I stated that our ancient land, beloved Tajikistan, should take a worthy place in the international community, and for this, above all, peace and stability were necessary," Emomali Rahmon said.

Emomali Rahmon stated that the first years of independence were marked by a severe political and economic crisis and civil war, which created a threat to the country’s statehood and national unity.

He described the 16th session of the Supreme Council, held in Khujand in 1992, as a decisive turning point in the establishment of modern Tajik statehood. According to him, the decisions adopted during the session created the political and legal foundations for restoring and developing the country’s state institutions.

The president also highlighted the restoration of the constitutional order, the establishment of the Armed Forces, Border Troops and law enforcement agencies, as well as measures to strengthen national security and territorial integrity.

According to Emomali Rahmon, peace and national unity became key conditions for Tajikistan’s further development following the civil war.

Speaking about economic development, the president said the country had chosen the transition to market relations and the creation of a competitive economy as important conditions for strengthening state independence.

He noted that achieving energy independence, overcoming the country’s communications isolation, ensuring food security and accelerating industrialization were identified as national strategic priorities.

Emomali Rahmon also highlighted the construction of tens of thousands of social and industrial facilities during the years of independence, saying these projects have contributed to improving living conditions and addressing social and economic challenges.

The president praised the contribution of entrepreneurs and citizens to the country’s development, particularly through investment, construction and charitable activities.

He also emphasized Tajikistan’s growing role on the international stage, noting that 20 resolutions initiated by the country have been adopted by the UN General Assembly.

According to Emomali Rahmon, the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution declaring 2027–2036 the “Decade of Strengthening Peace for Future Generations” is another recognition of Tajikistan’s contribution to promoting peace and international cooperation.

The president said the progress achieved over the past 35 years is the result of independence, peace and stability, national unity, and the efforts of the Tajik people.