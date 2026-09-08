Kazakhstan, Georgia discuss Middle Corridor infrastructure development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and Georgian partners discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) and logistics infrastructure during a working visit by a KTZ delegation to Batumi, KTZ’s press service said.

The delegation was headed by KTZ Deputy Chairman Yerlan Koishibayev and held a series of meetings with key Georgian partners.

During a meeting with Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani and Director at the Anaklia Deep Sea Port Development Agency David Javakhadze, the parties discussed strategic cooperation, including the joint development of terminal capacities and key projects such as the launch of the Anaklia deep-sea port.

KTZ representatives also met with the management of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) to discuss the joint development of infrastructure at the Batumi International Container Terminal.

The sides paid particular attention to increasing transit cargo volumes along the joint logistics routes. KTZ noted that it continues to develop a terminal network along the entire route, covering the corridor from China and Kazakhstan across the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea and further to Europe.

“KTZ is consistently continuing to build the terminal framework along the entire route, which will increase transit potential and strengthen the connectivity of the regions,” the company said.

During talks with Georgian Railway CEO Lasha Abashidze, the sides noted growing transportation volumes along the TITR.

The parties also discussed practical steps to eliminate bottlenecks and optimize logistics to ensure the uninterrupted movement of container flows along the Trans-Caspian route.

Following the meetings, the sides confirmed their readiness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation aimed at attracting additional cargo flows and developing transport corridors between Kazakhstan and Georgia.

According to KTZ, transit transportation volumes along the TITR amounted to 36,000 TEUs, or 350 container trains, in the first seven months of 2026. Container transportation increased by 50% year-on-year, while the number of container trains rose by 82%. For comparison, 24,000 TEUs and 192 container trains were transported along the route in the same period of 2025.