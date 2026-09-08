Uzbekistan, Serbia launch 2026–2028 plan to expand industrial ties

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Uzbekistan and Serbia have adopted a joint Action Plan for Industrial Partnership for 2026–2028, setting out a framework for new projects in transportation and logistics, agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and the digital economy, as the two countries seek to deepen economic ties.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The action plan was adopted during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić at the Palace of Serbia in Belgrade, where the two leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and outlined priorities for expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

New joint projects are planned in transportation and logistics, light and food industries, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, medicine and the digital economy. The countries identified additional potential for industrial cooperation in auto components, equipment, electrical engineering and electronics.

The two leaders held both one-on-one talks and expanded negotiations with official delegations, reviewing the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.

“The comprehensive roadmap will serve as a practical mechanism for ensuring the timely and high-quality implementation of the agreements, decisions and agreements reached between the two countries,” the Uzbek presidential administration said.

The sides highlighted the growing momentum in political dialogue, parliamentary ties, trade and economic cooperation, as well as business and humanitarian exchanges. They said the opening of diplomatic missions and establishment of an interparliamentary forum would further strengthen bilateral relations.

Economic and investment cooperation emerged as a key area of the talks. The sides discussed increasing mutual trade by expanding supplies of in-demand goods and emphasized the importance of developing a free trade agreement, strengthening cooperation in standardization and organizing reciprocal trade exhibitions.

The leaders also welcomed the establishment of direct ties between Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region and Serbia’s Vojvodina province, as well as between the cities of Samarkand and Novi Sad.

Cooperation in education, culture, sports and tourism will also be expanded through cultural days, joint film, theater and music festivals and direct contacts between sports federations.

The sides paid particular attention to organized labor migration and welcomed the signing of an agreement on mobility and labor migration during the visit.

Uzbekistan is also set to participate with a national pavilion in EXPO 2027 in Belgrade, providing another platform for strengthening economic and people-to-people ties.

The presidents also exchanged views on regional and international issues and reaffirmed their mutual support at multilateral platforms.