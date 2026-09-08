Azerbaijan reveals importance of youth's contribution to climate activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Youth's contribution to climate action has already become important since today, COP29 President and Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev, said during a roundtable on "Youth-Led Climate Forum: Roundtable I — From Commitments to Implementation: On the Road to COP31" within the framework of the 4th Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the decisions made today will directly affect the future of young people.

"We are negotiating climate agreements, defining policies, and making investment decisions. Ultimately, you will inherit the world that these decisions shape," Babayev pointed out.

According to him, in the near future, many of the young people participating in the forum will make important decisions as scientists, entrepreneurs, engineers, diplomats, politicians, and business leaders.

Babayev also said that young people will face serious challenges, from extreme weather events to pressure on water and food resources, to rapidly changing energy systems.

"However, these changes also create new opportunities. New technologies, new industries, and artificial intelligence are changing the boundaries of what is possible. Some of the solutions we will need can even be created by people sitting here today," he added.

Furthermore, he noted that preparing young people for this transition is particularly important.

"Climate action is already changing the skills, professions, and opportunities of the future. We must ensure that education gives young people the knowledge and practical skills they need, while at the same time connecting them more closely to science, technology, innovation, and real solutions," Babayev said.

According to him, young people should be able to benefit from new jobs and opportunities emerging in clean energy, engineering, finance, agriculture, and other areas.

"Young people should not only benefit from the climate transition. They should have the knowledge and skills to contribute to the implementation of this transition," he stressed.

Babayev recalled that engaging youth in climate processes was also a priority during his presidency of COP29.

"We supported the involvement of youth in international climate processes, increased attention to education, skills development, and capacity building. We also worked with international partners to ensure that the views of children and youth are better reflected in climate action," he said.

The representative of the President of Azerbaijan on climate issues also highly appreciated the relevant work of a Youth Climate Champion for COP29, Leyla Hasanova.

He added that the participation of youth in the climate agenda continues after COP29, including on the way to COP31.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku.

The main focus of the second day is on sustainable cities, transport, water resources and agriculture.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are attending the events.

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week for the first time this year. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue until September 11.