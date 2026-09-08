Kazakhstan’s 1-GW Masdar wind farm scheduled to enter operation in Q3 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The 1-GW wind power plant with an energy storage system being developed by Masdar in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region is scheduled to fully enter operation in the third quarter of 2029, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said.

The information was announced following a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Masdar Chief Development and Investment Officer Abdullah Zayed and UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariki.

The sides discussed the progress of the joint project and further cooperation in renewable energy.

The project is being implemented as part of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Masdar. A ceremony marking the launch of construction and the laying of a capsule at the project site was held in the Zhambyl region on June 29. The project involves the construction of a 1,000-MW wind power plant and a 300-MW energy storage system with a capacity of 600 MWh. Total investment is estimated at around $1.4 billion.

Akkenzhenov noted that Kazakhstan is interested in further expanding cooperation with international investors and technology partners in the renewable energy sector.

“Partnership with Masdar contributes to the development of renewable energy and advances Kazakhstan toward carbon neutrality. The implementation of the project is important for strengthening the region’s energy security, attracting modern technologies and creating new opportunities for the development of energy infrastructure,” the minister said.

The sides confirmed their interest in continued cooperation and the timely implementation of all project activities.