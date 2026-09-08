Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev set to visit South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to visit South Korea in September.

This was stated in a press release by Samruk-Kazyna following a meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov and President and CEO of Samsung E&A Hong Namkoong.

“The sides discussed the upcoming 14th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Korea Business Council, which will be held on September 15 in Seoul as part of the visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea and the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, it was noted that Samruk-Kazyna serves as co-chair of the Kazakhstan-Korea Business Council.

According to Samruk-Kazyna, during the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation and the implementation of major industrial projects in Kazakhstan.

Zhakupov noted Samsung E&A’s high level of expertise in implementing complex industrial projects and emphasized Samruk-Kazyna’s readiness to support Korean companies operating in Kazakhstan, including through co-investment and partnership mechanisms.

Samsung E&A, formerly known as Samsung Engineering, is one of South Korea’s leading engineering and construction companies and is part of Samsung Group. It has extensive experience in implementing major projects in oil refining, petrochemicals, and energy.

According to the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, in 2025, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.17 billion, increasing by 1.3% compared with $3.13 billion in 2024. In the period from January through June 2026, bilateral trade reached $1.3 billion, while Kazakhstan's exports to South Korea increased by 17.2%.