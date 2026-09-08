Turkmenistan, CIS sign protocol for October Avaza summits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Turkmenistan and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have signed a protocol coordinating preparations for the organization's October meetings in Avaza.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on September 8.

According to the report, the signing ceremony took place at Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry following talks between Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Serdar Muhammetdurdyyev and CIS Deputy Secretary General Denis Trefilov, according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

The protocol covers preparations for the meetings of the CIS Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs on October 7 and the CIS Council of Heads of State on October 9 in the Avaza National Tourist Zone.

"The document is intended to ensure coordinated preparation of both the organizational and substantive aspects of the meetings, which will be held as part of Turkmenistan's 2026 CIS chairmanship," the ministry added.

Turkmenistan assumed the chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on January 1, 2026, succeeding Tajikistan, and has outlined a Concept for its year-long tenure focusing on five priority areas: ensuring peace and security (with emphasis on neutrality and trust-building), economic cooperation and transport connectivity (including North-South and East-West corridors), digital transformation, the environmental agenda, and humanitarian cooperation.

The chairmanship’s Action Plan includes around 25 major events, several of which are hosted in Turkmenistan - among them the Council of Heads of Government meeting in Ashgabat in May 2026. A central highlight is the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting on October 7 and the Council of Heads of State summit on October 9 in the Avaza National Tourist Zone on the Caspian coast