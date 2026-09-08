Azerbaijani religious leaders explore Shusha’s historic heritage (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 8. A delegation of Azerbaijani religious leaders operating in Türkiye, Georgia, and Iraq has begun a visit to the city of Shusha, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The visit is part of the “Path of Victory: In the Footsteps of Victory” project, organized by the Moral Values Promotion Fund, which operates under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

The purpose of the visit is to protect national and spiritual values, strengthen the attachment of our compatriots living abroad to their historical homeland, and convey the realities of Azerbaijan to the international community.

As part of the visit’s program, the delegation will visit the “Bullet-riddled statues,” the Yukhari Govhar Agha, Ashagi Govhar Agha, Saatli, and Mamayi mosques in Shusha, the Jidir Duzu plain, the Vagif Museum and Mausoleum Complex, and other historical and cultural landmarks.