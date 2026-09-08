Turkmenistan, CIS discuss bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Turkmenistan and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) exchanged views on current issues of bilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on September 8 following a meeting between Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Serdar Muhammetdurdyyev and CIS Deputy Secretary General Denis Trefilov in the Avaza National Tourist Zone on September 7.

"Particular attention was paid to the preparation for the upcoming events to be held within the framework of the chairmanship of Turkmenistan in the CIS in 2026, planned to take place in October of current year in the National Tourist Zone "Avaza". The sides discussed organizational aspects and collaboration in view of preparations to these events," the report says.

The officials also discussed other issues of mutual interest on the CIS agenda.

To note, Turkmenistan has been chairing the Commonwealth of Independent States throughout 2026, with the chairmanship passing from Tajikistan following the CIS Heads of State Summit in late 2025. Under its chairmanship concept, Ashgabat has identified economic cooperation, transport connectivity, energy, digital transformation and environmental cooperation as the main priorities, while the CIS Heads of State Summit is scheduled to take place in the Avaza National Tourist Zone on October 9.

The economic agenda has been a recurring focus of Turkmenistan's work within the CIS this year. In May, Ashgabat hosted the CIS Council of Heads of Government, where discussions covered trade expansion, investment, transport corridors and industrial cooperation, while the chairmanship concept also highlights the development of the North-South and East-West transport routes as key priorities for regional economic integration.