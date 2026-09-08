Uzbekistan, Serbia forge strategic partnership with broad deal package

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Uzbekistan and Serbia have established strategic partnership relations, signing a joint declaration and a broad package of bilateral agreements covering trade, transport, energy, agriculture, technology and other areas.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following talks between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade. The agreements are intended to expand practical cooperation between the two countries across economic, infrastructure, humanitarian and other areas.

The package includes an agreement on mobility and labor migration, as well as documents covering international road transportation of passengers and cargo, interregional cooperation, agriculture and water management, sustainable rural development, and customs cooperation and mutual assistance.

The documents exchanged in the presence of the two presidents include:

Agreement on mobility and labor migration;

Agreement on international road transportation of passengers and cargo;

Agreement on interregional cooperation;

Agreement on cooperation in agriculture and water management and sustainable development of rural areas;

Agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters;

Agreement on establishing a working group to launch negotiations on a free trade agreement;

Agreement on cooperation in renewable energy and green technologies;

Agreement on cooperation in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology;

Agreement on cooperation in tourism and cultural travel;

Agreement on cooperation in support of the Middle Corridor;

Agreement on cooperation in railway infrastructure;

Agreement on cooperation in economic diplomacy;

Agreement on cooperation in cinematography and joint production;

Agreement on cultural cooperation for 2026–2028;

Agreement on cooperation in labor safety and occupational health;

Agreement on cooperation in protecting people with disabilities and supporting their position in society;

Agreement on cooperation in information and communications technologies;

Agreement on cooperation in digitalization, e-government and the application of modern technologies;

Agreement on cooperation in environmental protection;

Agreement establishing partnership relations between Samarkand region and the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina.

The breadth of the agreements reflects the two countries’ intention to expand cooperation beyond political dialogue and develop practical ties across multiple sectors.

The two countries have been steadily expanding cooperation in recent years, with trade and economic ties complemented by growing engagement in transport, agriculture, investment, culture and interregional relations. The latest agreements broaden the scope of that cooperation and establish new mechanisms for advancing joint initiatives in strategic sectors.