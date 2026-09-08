President Tokayev appoints new aide for domestic policy and communications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Eldar Tolganbayev as Presidential Aide for Domestic Policy and Communications.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

“By a decree of the Head of State, Eldar Seidakhmetovich Tolganbayev has been appointed Presidential Aide of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Domestic Policy and Communications,” the press service said.

Tolganbayev was born on April 29, 1981, in the Almaty region of the Kazakh SSR.

He began his career in 2005 as a chief specialist at the office of the maslikhat of Alakol district, Almaty region. In 2005-2006, he served as chief specialist at the internal policy department of the Alakol district akimat.

In the period from 2006 through 2008, Tolganbayev worked within the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.

From 2008 to 2012, he served as chief consultant and head of the operational information sector at the Information and Analytical Center of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

In 2012-2016, he was Deputy Director of the Central Communications Service under the President of Kazakhstan.

Moreover, from 2016 through 2019, Tolganbayev served as adviser to the Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

In 2019-2020, he was Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Almaty Development Center JSC.

From 2020 to 2022, he served as First Deputy Director General of Almaty TV and Radio Company JSC.

From June 2022 to June 2023, Tolganbayev was a State Inspector at the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

From June to August 2023, he served as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

From September 2023 to February 2024, he was Deputy Head of the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Since February 2024, Tolganbayev has served as Deputy Head of the Government Office of Kazakhstan.