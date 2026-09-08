Azerbaijan, China deepen dialogue on strategic ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. On September 8, a meeting was held at the Central Office of the “New Azerbaijan” Party (NAP) between NAP Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov and a delegation led by Minister Liu Haixing, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the International Relations Department.

This was announced in a statement published by the “New Azerbaijan” Party (NAP).

The meeting highlighted that, as a result of the targeted policies of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the People’s Republic of China and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, relations between the two countries are successfully developing in the spirit of friendship and a comprehensive strategic partnership.

In addition, it was noted that, against the backdrop of constructive political dialogue, relations have further developed in the economic and trade, transportation and logistics, educational, tourism, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the fields of digital technologies, “green energy,” and other areas.

In addition, it was noted that both countries have launched important initiatives on a global scale, and the geostrategic importance and prospects of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the Zangezur Corridor were emphasized.

China's support for the development of Azerbaijan’s relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was cited as an example of sincere friendship and partnership.

The sides emphasized that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China is of great importance not only for the development of relations between the two countries but also for promoting cooperation among countries of the Global South.

The importance of resolutely supporting the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of both countries, which pursue independent policies based on the norms of international law and condemn all forms and manifestations of separatism, was underscored.

The development of relations between the NAP and the CPC, as an important component of interstate relations, was highlighted as a priority. The importance of mutual visits and the exchange of views and experiences in assessing the current state of relations between the parties and determining future areas of cooperation was noted.

In addition, it was stated that the successful implementation of the tasks arising from the Memorandum of Cooperation, signed during the NAP delegation’s visit to China in November 2024, has made a significant contribution to further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The parties noted with satisfaction the meetings held between them during the NAP delegation’s visit to the friendly country on May 11–15, 2026, and expressed confidence that mutual visits aimed at deepening cooperation would become a regular feature and that joint efforts would lead to further, sustained success.

The importance of young people’s active participation in public and political life, as well as in government administration and party activities, was discussed, and the importance of cooperation between specialized educational institutions in this area was noted.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on future directions for inter-party cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.