Azerbaijan and U.S. discuss peace process and TRIPP project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. On September 8, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met with David Allen, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Armenia, who is visiting Azerbaijan, and Amy Carlos, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Azerbaijan, to discuss the peace process and the implementation of the TRIPP initiative.

This was announced in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed ongoing efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, advance the peace process, ensure long-term and sustainable peace, and strengthen stability and security in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on the outcomes of Elnur Mammadov’s visit to the United States on the occasion of the anniversary of the Washington Peace Summit and the signing of the trilateral statement. Discussions also covered ongoing efforts to implement the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), as well as the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, which will oversee the construction of the route’s infrastructure.

In addition, the parties reviewed the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and the United States and prospects for further cooperation in the areas outlined in the Charter on Strategic Partnership.