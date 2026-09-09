Middle Corridor freight volume rises in Jan-Aug 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The volume of freight transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor) increased by 22% in January-August 2026.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, Deputy Minister Zhanibek Taizhanov made the remarks at the Georgian International Maritime Forum, held in Batumi on September 7-8.

“Vice Minister noted positive dynamics in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). Following the results of 8 months of this year, the volume of transportation along the TITR increased by 22%, while transit transportation in the East-West direction increased by 55%,” the ministry said.

The forum addressed the development of international transport corridors, strengthening transport and logistics ties between Europe and Asia, as well as the digitalization of the transport sector.

Taizhanov spoke at the panel session titled “From Seas to Corridors: The New Geography of Global Trade.” The discussion focused on the development of the Middle Corridor, integration of maritime, rail and port transport, and improving the resilience and efficiency of international supply chains.

Digitalization of transport corridors was among the key topics of the deputy minister's speech. The participants were presented with the position of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the need to create a digital map of transport routes. Its implementation will provide a comprehensive overview of transport infrastructure, logistics chains and key parameters of cargo flows along international transport corridors.

The forum brought together heads of government bodies and maritime administrations, representatives of international organizations, the port industry, transport and logistics businesses, and the expert community.

The participants also discussed the development of port infrastructure, international cooperation in maritime transport, digital transformation of the sector, improvement of navigation and shipping safety systems, as well as the application of the “single window” principle in the maritime sector.

During the forum, Taizhanov also held bilateral meetings with representatives of relevant ministries, agencies and businesses. The sides discussed further development of transport and logistics cooperation, increasing cargo flows along the Middle Corridor and digitalization of transport processes.