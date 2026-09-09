Georgia’s business sector sees wages rise in 2Q2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Average wages in Georgia's business sector increased in the second quarter of 2026, with average remuneration for male employees exceeding the figure recorded for women.

This was reported by Trend in its calculations, based on data released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to Geostat, average monthly remuneration across the business sector reached 2,471.5 lari ($942), up 153.8 lari ($58.6) year-on-year, while remuneration for women employees stood at 1,944.9 lari ($742), up 161.4 lari ($61.5). Women accounted for 43.8% of the 828,400 people employed in the sector, while men represented the remaining 56.2%.

Trend's calculations, based on the overall average and the female-specific figure, show that the implied average monthly remuneration for male employees was approximately 2,882 lari ($1,099). This was around 937 lari ($357), or 32.5%, above the average remuneration for women.

By enterprise size, medium-sized businesses recorded the highest average remuneration, at 2,918.9 lari ($1,113), followed by large businesses at 2,622.8 lari ($1,000) and small businesses at 1,972.3 lari ($752), according to Geostat.

Total personnel costs across the business sector rose 10.3% year-on-year to 5.83 billion lari ($2.22 billion). Trend's calculations show that the change was associated with both a 3.1% increase in the number of employees and a 6.6% rise in average wages.

For reference, Geostat's quarterly enterprise survey does not break down remuneration by gender at the sectoral level. Currency conversions are based on the National Bank of Georgia's exchange rate of 1 lari to $0.3813 as of early August 2026.