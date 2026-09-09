CICA highlights Asia’s growing role in global economic, technological dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Asia’s role in global economic and technological development is steadily expanding, with the region’s strength rooted in its diversity, markets and connectivity potential, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during an international conference titled “The Role of Ports in Regional Connectivity and Strategic Cooperation” held within the framework of CICA.

He noted that strengthening cooperation among ports could make regional connectivity safer, more sustainable and beneficial for all sides. “This conference brings together port authorities, transport organizations, the private sector and international partners from across Asia. It provides a valuable platform to discuss practical issues related to port development, maritime transport and multimodal connectivity, which are essential for strengthening regional trade and economic cooperation,” Sarybay said.

According to him, the efficiency, security and sustainability of ports directly affect trade costs, market access opportunities and the competitiveness of economies. “For landlocked member states, reliable links with maritime infrastructure are indispensable for full participation in regional and global trade,” he said.

Sarybay also highlighted Azerbaijan’s role during its CICA chairmanship, noting that connectivity has remained one of the key priorities. “As coordinator of confidence-building measures in the priority area of developing safe and efficient transport corridor systems, Azerbaijan has initiated and supported a number of conferences, expert discussions and other events aimed at promoting practical cooperation among CICA member states,” he added.