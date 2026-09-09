Kazakhstan reports delivery of first batch of Silleno pyrolysis equipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The delivery of the first batch of oversized equipment for the pyrolysis unit at the Silleno polyethylene complex in Kazakhstan has been completed.

This was reported by Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas.

“Earlier, nine units of oversized equipment intended for the Silleno polyethylene plant arrived in Kazakhstan by sea. The cargo was delivered to the Yersai port in the Mangystau Region, from where it was transported by specialized vehicles to the Atyrau Region. The route from Yersai port to the construction site was 878 km,” KazMunayGas said.

The first maritime shipment included reactors, separators and columns with a total weight of around 12,000 tons.

The delivery of the equipment from Yersai port to the construction site was carried out in two stages. The first part of the cargo arrived at the site in July 2026, while the second part was delivered in September.

According to the company, preparations are underway at the future plant's construction site for the next stage of work - installation of the previously delivered oversized equipment, including a unit measuring 101.8 meters in height, 7.5 meters in diameter and weighing around 1,500 tons.

One of the world's largest crawler cranes, with a maximum lifting capacity of 4,000 tons, was delivered to the construction site for the installation of the fractionation column of the pyrolysis unit, manufactured by Kazakhstan's AtyrauNefteMash plant. The crane was assembled directly at the site.

The polyethylene plant is being developed in the Karabatan industrial zone, which is part of the National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark Special Economic Zone in the Atyrau Region. Production is expected to begin in 2029.

The project entered its active construction phase on March 31, 2025, with the start of pile driving for the pyrolysis unit.

With a planned annual production capacity of 1.25 million tons and total investment exceeding $7 billion, the Silleno project is expected to become one of the largest industrial projects in Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector.