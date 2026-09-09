Azerbaijan warns сlimate сrisis poses growing threat to public health

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The climate crisis represents a global health crisis, with rising temperatures, air pollution and extreme weather events creating growing risks for public health, Head of the Health Policy Department at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health Ramig Guliyev said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark speaking during Baku Climate Action Week. “We know that it leads to extreme weather events and the spread of diseases. Climate-related health risks are driven by rising temperatures, increased air pollution, especially in urban areas, extreme weather events, as well as changes in precipitation patterns that result in both floods and water shortages,” Guliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is also experiencing the impacts of global climate change. “That is why global and regional cooperation, as well as action at the national level, are of vital importance,” he said.

According to Guliyev, Azerbaijan’s healthcare sector is facing increasing climate-related and disaster-related risks caused by rising temperatures and more frequent heatwaves. “The most relevant climate-related health risks include morbidity and mortality, the worsening of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, water- and food-borne illnesses, as well as vector-borne and zoonotic diseases,” he said.

Guliyev added that Azerbaijan is implementing internationally recognized mechanisms and response plans to address the impact of climate change on public health.

The third day of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026) is underway.

The program of the third day will focus on issues such as the transition from climate commitments to concrete action, climate financing, youth participation in climate processes, artificial intelligence and climate technologies, energy efficiency, methane emissions reduction, water resources management, and cultural heritage protection.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are attending the events.

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week for the first time this year. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

BCAW 2026 will continue until September 11.