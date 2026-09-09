Turkmen President praises Tajikistan's socio-economic progress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov praised Tajikistan's socio-economic progress and highlighted the development of bilateral relations.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government on September 9.

According to the report, Serdar Berdimuhamedov made the remarks in a congratulatory message to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan on the 35th anniversary of the country's independence.

“It is gratifying to note that our countries successfully coordinate their actions in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov said in his message.

The Turkmen president also highlighted Tajikistan's achievements in strengthening statehood and increasing its international standing.

He stressed the importance Turkmenistan attaches to expanding and strengthening interstate relations with Tajikistan, the report noted. Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to develop and deepen through joint efforts.

Notably, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan established diplomatic relations in 1993, while their ties were elevated to a strategic partnership with the signing of the Strategic Partnership Treaty in 2017. In May 2023, the two countries signed a Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s state visit to Tajikistan, along with 24 other cooperation documents.

Trade and economic cooperation has become an important part of the bilateral agenda. Bilateral trade reached $43.1 million in 2025, up 17.1% from the previous year, according to Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry. In 2026, the countries held the 14th meeting of their intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation and the second meeting of the Turkmen-Tajik Business Council, with discussions covering trade, investment, transport, energy, agriculture, industry and construction.