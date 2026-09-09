Kyrgyzstan’s Food Security Council sets tasks for 2026-2027

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Council on Food Security and Nutrition of Kyrgyzstan considered the current situation in the field of food security and the balances for nine socially significant food products for 2026.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the meeting of the Council was held under the chairmanship of Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

"Under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov, a meeting of the Council on Food Security and Nutrition of the Kyrgyz Republic was held," the statement said.

The meeting also addressed plans to ensure food security in 2027, internal and external risks, imports of certain products, price stabilization, the supply of fuel and lubricants, logistics, the state reserve, and nutrition.

Following the meeting, a number of tasks were set, including the development of operational response protocols for nine socially significant food products and intensified efforts to regulate and develop the meat market.

It was also instructed to move work on geographically specialized agro-industrial zones to the practical stage, organize autumn fieldwork, and prepare for spring fieldwork in 2027 based on a unified plan.

Furthermore, a program for the processing of fruits and vegetables for 2027–2031 is to be developed, incorporating specific production projects, along with a separate comprehensive proposal for the development of citrus farming.

The Council also instructed officials to update the regulatory framework on food security, clarify physiological consumption standards, and systematize efforts to inform farmers and consumers about safe and proper nutrition.

Particular attention was paid to the activities of the Research Institute of Food Security and Nutrition under the Council. The institute is expected to serve as a permanent analytical center.

According to Akunbekov, food security encompasses the entire system, from production, storage and processing to logistics, the state reserve, trade, pricing and public nutrition.

"I demand clear coordination, prompt decision-making and measurable results from all government agencies," he emphasized.