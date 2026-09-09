Azercell opens its first next-generation dealer store (PHOTO)

New concept brings digital services, retail and personalized support together

Azercell has opened its first dealer store based on a new retail and service concept, offering subscribers a more convenient and flexible way to access its services. Located at 15A Shikhali Gurbanov Street in Baku, the store combines digital technology, personalized customer support and a modern retail environment.

Developed in line with leading practices in the global telecommunications industry, the new concept focuses on simplifying service processes and offering greater flexibility in meeting subscribers’ needs.

The store’s digital self-service solutions enable subscribers to complete a range of transactions more quickly and conveniently, while interactive screens make it easier to explore available products and services. Customers who require personal assistance can also receive support from store representatives.

The concept also introduces a new approach to the retail experience. Alongside Azercell products and services, customers can explore and purchase a range of devices, with digital tools providing easy access to detailed product information.

The launch of the next-generation store reflects Azercell’s continued focus on digitalizing customer services and enhancing service quality. The company will continue to expand convenient and flexible service options for its subscribers.