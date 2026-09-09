Azerbaijani People’s Artist Alexander Sharovsky passes away

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijani People’s Artist, renowned director and actor Alexander Sharovsky has passed away.

Sharovsky was hospitalized at the Central Clinical Hospital some time ago and had been receiving comprehensive treatment in the intensive care unit.

Alexander Sharovsky was one of the prominent figures of Azerbaijani theatre and cinema. He made significant contributions to Azerbaijani culture through his long-standing career as an actor and director. He was particularly known for his work at the Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theatre.

Throughout his career, Sharovsky performed in numerous theatrical productions and directed a number of stage works. His creative legacy holds an important place in the development of Azerbaijani theatre.

For his contributions to Azerbaijani theatre, Alexander Sharovsky was awarded the honorary title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.