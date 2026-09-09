Uzbekistan, Serbia seek to sharply increase bilateral trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Uzbekistan and Serbia will seek to significantly increase bilateral trade by expanding the range of goods exchanged and developing joint production, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a joint business forum attended by more than 200 government and business representatives from the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Mirziyoyev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić participated in the forum, which brought together executives of major industrial and trading companies from Uzbekistan and Serbia.

Serbian businesses at the event included pharmaceutical company Galenika, AbelaPharm, Gosha Fom, Yumco, Luss Textile and other companies.

Addressing the forum, Mirziyoyev said the leaders’ recent talks had opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, highlighted by the establishment of a strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Serbia.

The Uzbek president said the countries should substantially increase mutual trade by expanding the range of goods supplied between their markets and simplifying customs procedures.

“Together, we have every opportunity to significantly increase the volume of mutual trade by expanding the range of supplies and simplifying customs procedures,” Mirziyoyev said, according to the Uzbek presidential administration.

Industrial cooperation was identified as another key priority. The two countries have adopted a joint Action Plan for Industrial Partnership for 2026–2028, which is intended to support new manufacturing projects and deeper business ties.

Mirziyoyev outlined several priority areas for economic cooperation, including establishing joint production of textiles and electrical equipment, automotive and industrial components, localizing pharmaceutical production, and developing deeper processing of fruits and vegetables.

The countries also see opportunities to cooperate on software development and artificial intelligence projects, adding technology-intensive industries to the expanding bilateral economic agenda.

Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan was ready to create favorable investment and business conditions for Serbian companies and provide practical support for the implementation of individual joint projects.

The forum brought together representatives of the private sector at a time when Tashkent and Belgrade are seeking to translate their newly established strategic partnership into concrete economic projects.

The event concluded with the signing of a number of bilateral economic agreements and trade contracts, according to the Uzbek presidential administration.