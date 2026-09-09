Azerbaijan’s Central Bank announces official exchange rates for Sept. 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for Sept. 9.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate of the US dollar against the Azerbaijani manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The euro was set at 1.9776 manat, the Turkish lira at 0.0351 manat, and 100 Russian rubles at 1.9766 manat.