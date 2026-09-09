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Azerbaijan’s Central Bank announces official exchange rates for Sept. 9

Economy Materials 9 September 2026 09:23 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank announces official exchange rates for Sept. 9
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for Sept. 9.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate of the US dollar against the Azerbaijani manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The euro was set at 1.9776 manat, the Turkish lira at 0.0351 manat, and 100 Russian rubles at 1.9766 manat.

Code Rate
USD 1.7000
EUR 1.9776
AUD 1.2292
BYN 0.5701
AED 0.4628
KRW 0.1272
CZK 0.0817
CNY 0.2534
DKK 0.2646
GEL 0.6521
HKD 0.2168
INR 0.0179
GBP 2.3036
SEK 0.1774
CHF 2.1020
ILS 0.5633
CAD 1.2343
KWD 5.5054
KZT 0.3746
QAR 0.4664
KGS 0.0194
HUF 0.5442
MDL 0.0986
NOK 0.1845
UZS 0.0144
PKR 0.6122
PLN 0.4585
RON 0.3765
RUB 1.9766
RSD 0.0168
SGD 1.3447
SAR 0.4527
XDR 2.3335
TRY 0.0351
TMT 0.4857
UAH 0.0381
JPY 1.1078
NZD 0.9956
XAU 7,448.797
XAG 112.7508
XPT 3,122.645
XPD 2,297.975

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