Azerbaijani religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq visit Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 9. A visit by Azerbaijani religious figures operating in Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq to Khankendi has begun, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The visit is being held as part of the “Path of Victory: Following the Trail of Victory” project implemented by the Foundation for Promotion of Moral Values under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

During the visit, the guests will view the city’s general landscape from the central square and familiarize themselves with reconstruction efforts being carried out in Khankendi.

The visit aims to preserve national and spiritual values, strengthen the connection of Azerbaijanis living abroad with their historical homeland, and convey information about Azerbaijan’s position and realities to the international community.

As part of the program, the guests will visit the Victory Park, Victory Square and the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex in Khankendi.

Will be updated