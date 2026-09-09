Kyrgyz President appoints new minister of labor, social security and migration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Almaz Imangaziyev has been appointed Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration, according to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The appointment was formalized by a decree signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

“President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed a decree pursuant to which, in accordance with paragraph 2 of Part 1 of Article 70 and Article 71 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, Imangaziyev Almaz Kulubekovich was appointed Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic,” the statement said.

Under the decree, Imangaziyev was also relieved of his previous duties.