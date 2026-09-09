Azerbaijan takes consistent steps to develop human capital - Sahiba Gafarova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan is taking consistent steps to diversify its economy, develop human capital and promote education and innovation in line with the country’s sustainable development policy, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Gafarova made the remarks during a speech at Columbia University in the United States on “Translating Global Commitments into National Action: Parliament, Sustainable Development and Azerbaijan’s Climate Agenda” as part of her working visit to the country.

The speaker highlighted the importance of translating global commitments into concrete policies and action at the national level.

She said that although the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are global in nature, their implementation primarily depends on national policies, legislation and concrete projects. In this regard, aligning global targets with national priorities and ensuring the sustainability of achieved results are of particular importance.

Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan is taking consistent steps to diversify its economy, develop human capital and promote education and innovation in line with its sustainable development policy.

She emphasized that people are at the heart of sustainable development, highlighting the importance of education, the development of professional skills, decent work, equal opportunities and the active participation of young people in these processes.

Gafarova said parliaments play an important role in implementing global commitments at the national level. She noted that parliamentary legislative, budgetary and oversight functions help establish a favorable legal and institutional framework for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Touching on Azerbaijan’s climate agenda, she said the link between energy, climate and development is of major importance for the country. While traditional energy resources continue to play an important role in economic development, she noted that developing renewable energy sources and accelerating the energy transition are also among Azerbaijan’s key priorities.

The speech also highlighted Azerbaijan’s climate targets under its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), including a planned 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 compared with 1990 levels. The importance of improving the legislative framework and strengthening parliamentary oversight in achieving these targets was emphasized.

Gafarova also touched on the outcomes of the COP29 climate conference held in Baku in 2024 and mechanisms for implementing global commitments, stressing the importance of supporting international ambitions with practical tools.

Speaking about the role of parliaments in this process, Gafarova said international agreements are not the end of the process but only the beginning. While governments conduct international negotiations, the decisions adopted require action at the national level, she said.

In this regard, she emphasized that parliamentary legislative, budgetary analysis and oversight functions are crucial to ensuring the efficient use of public resources. She also noted that the Parliamentary Meeting organized in Baku by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Milli Majlis during COP29 made a significant contribution to exchanging experience in this area.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s development path and a sustainable future, Gafarova said the country’s transition to clean energy and economic diversification require sustained investment, strong human capital and innovation. She noted that governments, businesses, universities and civil society need to join forces to implement this transformation.

Concluding her speech, Gafarova said the main goal is to turn today’s commitments into practical and meaningful results for future generations.