Baku Climate Week focuses on maintaining momentum of climate action towards COP31 - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Baku Climate Week focuses on strengthening regional and multilateral partnerships, as well as maintaining the momentum of climate action towards COP31, which Türkiye will host in Antalya, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the official opening ceremony of the 4th Climate Week in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that informal diplomacy is crucial in overcoming differences of opinion and reaching consensus on complex climate issues.

"Experts and politicians have once again come together in Baku to discuss climate change and its long-term impacts. As we officially open the Baku Climate Week, our focus is on strengthening regional and multilateral partnerships, as well as maintaining momentum towards COP31 in Antalya," Bayramov stressed.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan reaffirms its unwavering fraternal support for Türkiye, which is preparing to host the next COP.

"The cooperation between the COP29 and COP31 presidencies is an example of regional solidarity, ensuring coherence, ambitious climate financing mechanisms and sustainable global action," the minister said.

Bayramov noted that multilateralism remains the most powerful tool for addressing global climate challenges.

"Baku Climate Week is focused on practical implementation. Let's use the coming days to focus on pragmatic solutions, build reliable partnerships, and achieve tangible results," he added.