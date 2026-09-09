Sadyr Japarov calls for maintaining Kyrgyzstan's economic growth momentum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called for maintaining the country's achieved pace of economic development and continuing its steady development course.

According to the Kyrgyz president's press service, he made the statement while addressing a session of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) on September 9.

"The head of state noted the strengthening of the country's international position amid economic growth and the holding of major international events, as well as the need to maintain the achieved pace of development and continue the steady course," the statement said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan is strengthening its international position amid economic growth and the holding of major international events.

According to him, one of the key tasks remains transforming the country into a state with a strong economy, modern infrastructure and broad opportunities for citizens.

The president stressed the need to create conditions for quality education, employment, business activity and a decent standard of living.

"Transforming Kyrgyzstan into a state with a strong economy, modern and developed infrastructure, and broad opportunities for citizens to receive quality education, work, do business and enjoy a decent life is an important and common task for each of us," he said.

Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov stressed that the country's further development requires coordinated action among all branches of government.

He called on the president, parliament and the Cabinet of Ministers to continue constructive cooperation on key areas of state policy.

The head of state also emphasized the importance of unity and cohesion in preserving the results achieved and ensuring Kyrgyzstan's further development.