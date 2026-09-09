Azerbaijan's FM hints at upcoming talks with Armenia's Foreign Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced that a meeting with the Armenian Foreign Minister is possible in the near future, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the announcement on the sidelines of the 2026 Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026)

“We maintain regular contacts and hold meetings with the foreign minister of Armenia. Such a meeting in the near future is not excluded,” Bayramov said.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia held certain discussions on the sidelines of events in Bishkek in recent weeks. “President Ilham Aliyev participated in the SCO Plus format in Bishkek, where a number of bilateral meetings were held, including a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia,” Bayramov said.

According to him, the sides agreed during the meeting to hold further discussions when an opportunity arises. “We agreed there that when the next opportunity comes, we will hold such a meeting and discuss certain issues. Such a meeting may take place soon,” the minister added.

Bayramov also said that Azerbaijan will participate in the opening of the new session of the UN General Assembly with a large delegation. “As always, Azerbaijan will participate in the UN General Assembly with a large delegation,” the minister said.

Furthermore, he noted that numerous events are planned within the framework of the session, including international and bilateral meetings. “A number of events are being held this week, including international-level events and bilateral meetings. Our delegation is preparing for them, and the agenda of all these events will be quite extensive,” Bayramov added.